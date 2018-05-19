94-year-old man attacked on front stoop of Queens home

NORTH CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
A 94-year-old man who was assaulted by a total stranger on the front stoop of his home in Queens on Friday is speaking out.

The suspect argued with Francisco Marte in North Corona, and then pushed him away.

The suspect slapped Marte in the face, knocking off his glasses, then ran down to the bottom of the steps and stomped on the glasses, crushing them. The victim swung at him with his cane.

Marte suffered a cut to his nose, but says he is thankful he was not more seriously hurt.

Marte says he never saw the suspect before they got into the argument.

No arrests have been made.

