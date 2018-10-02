96-year-old scientist from New Jersey, 2 others share Nobel Prize in physics

STOCKHOLM --
Three scientists from the United States, France and Canada have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for advances in laser physics.

The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences on Tuesday awarded half the 9-million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize to Arthur Ashkin of the United States and the other half will be shared by Gerard Mourou of France and Canada's Donna Strickland.

The academy says Ashkin developed "optical tweezers" that can grab tiny particles such as viruses without damaging them.

Strickland and Mourou helped develop short and intense laser pulses that have broad industrial and medical applications.

Ashkin is 96 years old and was born in Brooklyn. He made his discoveries at AT&T Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, New Jersey. He also currently lives in Rumson.

