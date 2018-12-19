2 critically hurt, including 96-year-old woman, in 3-alarm Chinatown fire

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two people, including a 96-year-old woman, were critically injured when a three-alarm fire tore through a building in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at 113 Mott Street in Chinatown.

Approximately 150 firefighters responded to the four-story building as flames and smoke poured out several windows.

Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala said the fire started on the third floor and quickly spread to the fourth, with several apartments on fire on both floors.

A 96-year-old woman and her 42-year-old home attendant were rescued from the fourth floor, where they were hiding in a rear bathroom, and rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital in cardiac arrest.

The fire was brought under control in just under 90 minutes.

At this point, it does not appear there are any unaccounted residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireNew York CityManhattanChinatown
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Shot fired at fleeing drug suspect during Yonkers bust
12-year-old boy killed in Connecticut drive-by shooting
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Pizzeria calls customer 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored on Long Island
Teen found murdered on NYCHA rooftop in Brooklyn
NYPD officer saves pizzeria employee shot during robbery
Show More
Women sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
AccuWeather Alert as holiday travel gets underway
Woman punched in face, sexually assaulted in Queens
Mayor appoints 1st Latina to lead NYC health department
Taxi drivers rally for congestion pricing exemption
More News