Two people, including a 96-year-old woman, were critically injured when a three-alarm fire tore through a building in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at 113 Mott Street in Chinatown.Approximately 150 firefighters responded to the four-story building as flames and smoke poured out several windows.Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala said the fire started on the third floor and quickly spread to the fourth, with several apartments on fire on both floors.A 96-year-old woman and her 42-year-old home attendant were rescued from the fourth floor, where they were hiding in a rear bathroom, and rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital in cardiac arrest.The fire was brought under control in just under 90 minutes.At this point, it does not appear there are any unaccounted residents.The cause of the fire is under investigation----------