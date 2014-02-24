24/7 Live
Monday, February 24, 2014
Top Stories
Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in Manhattan; suspect in custody
7 minutes ago
Man out for morning bike ride killed among victims in Chinatown crash
8 minutes ago
9-year-old girl found dead after being reported missing upstate
2 hours ago
Adams announces city communications collaboration with Citizen app
1 hour ago
Man stabs wife, toddler to death, injures self in Queens home: police
2 hours ago
Car strikes, kills cyclist, pedestrian in Chinatown; 2 women arrested
Video shows plane's engine burst into flames shortly after takeoff
'This is a crisis': Overcrowded NYC animal shelters suspend pet intake