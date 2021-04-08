TikTok sisters use BookTok to make reading cool for kids

15-year-old Mireille Lee and her sister Elodie, who is just 13, have rocked the adult world of publishing from their home base more than 3,000 miles away from New York City in Brighton, England.What's got everyone's attention is their TikTok account called "A Life of Literature," which has more than 4,000,0000 "likes" after just a couple of months.Mireille Lee has a simple mission: "I want people to have the enjoyment that I get from reading a book." Watch Sandy Kenyon's interview with the sisters in the above video.