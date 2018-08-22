A look back at women murdered while jogging

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at joggers that have been killed

There is a long, sad history of women disappearing while jogging. Here is a look back at several cases that have captured national attention:

  • Laura Smither disappeared while on a jog the morning of April 3, 1997, in Friendswood, Texas. Her body was later found in a muddy area near a retention pond in Pasadena, Texas on April 20.

    • RELATED: Remembering Laura Smither

  • Chaundra Levy, a Congressional intern, disappeared on May 1, 2001, in the Washington D.C, area. She was presumed murdered after her skeletal remains were found in Rock Creek Park on May 22, 2002.

  • Ally Brueger was found shot in the back four times while on a jog near her mother's home in Rose Township, Michigan, on July 30, 2016.

  • Karina Vetrano went for a run in Spring Creek Park in New York City on August 2, 2016. Her body was found in the park, brutally beaten and strangled.

  • Vanessa Marcotte left her mother's house for a run in Princeton, Massachusetts on Aug. 7, 2016. She was found dead on a trail in a heavily wooded area later that day. She was naked and had burns to her face, feet and hands. There was evidence she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

  • Mollie Tibbetts went for an evening jog in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018. Authorities announced a suspect, Cristhian Rivera, had led them to her body in a farm field on August 21, 2018.

    RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts' body found
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdermurder mysteryjoggingrunningkilling fieldsu.s. & world
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Rapper Post Malone speaks out after emergency landing
Cohen pleads guilty, implicates 'unnamed candidate'
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Man exposes himself to woman on East Harlem elevator
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
Show More
Hurricane Lane, a Category 5 storm, threatening Hawaii
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
95-year-old former Nazi guard deported from Queens
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
5 hurt when car jumps curb and hits wall of LI day care center
More News