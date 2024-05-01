Multiple people injured in fire, possible explosion at building in Old Bridge, New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A possible explosion at a building in Old Bridge, New Jersey has prompted a Hazmat response and injured multiple people.

Emergency crews responded to the Superior Signal Company on Greystone Road just before 11:30 a.m.

The Jonas Salk Middle School located nearby is sheltering in place until the situation is under control according to the Old Bridge Township Police Department.

Police say the children are not in danger, but due to the proximity of the school they made the decision to have them shelter in place.

Additional police, EMS, and fire units responded from the surrounding towns of Spotswood, East Brunswick, Marlboro, and Moroe to assist.

There were multiple severe injuries reported in the building and two medical helicopters were called to transport the victims to nearby hospitals.

It is not yet known how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

