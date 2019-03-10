A Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing at JFK: FAA

A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday evening after 29 passengers were injured when the plane encountered turbulence, officials said.
According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Boeing 777 was en route to New York from Istanbul when the aircraft encountered mid-air turbulence.
None of the passengers have non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
Emergency first responders are working with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on scene, and the situation is developing, according to the FDNY.
