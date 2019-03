A Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing at JFK: FAA

A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday evening after 29 passengers were injured when the plane encountered turbulence, officials said.According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Boeing 777 was en route to New York from Istanbul when the aircraft encountered mid-air turbulence.None of the passengers have non-life threatening injuries, officials said.Emergency first responders are working with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on scene, and the situation is developing, according to the FDNY.