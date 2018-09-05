Abandoned, abused dog rescued from New Jersey apartment

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
An emaciated dog is in critical condition after being abandoned in an apartment in New Jersey.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said the dog was left behind in a 100-plus degree room without any food, water or even the strength or ability to move from her own waste.

The dog, named Phoenix by rescuers, was found with sores all over her body.

She was rushed to Oradell Animal Hospital, where she is being treated.

Animal rescue officials say donations are urgently needed to help with her medical expenses.

