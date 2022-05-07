pets

Owner leaves dog tied to fire hydrant along with note in Wisconsin

The dog, named "Baby Girl," was left with a bag filled with dog food, treats and toys.
EMBED <>More Videos

Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A dog was found abandoned and tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, prompting the Wisconsin Humane Society to remind everyone it will never turn away an animal in need.

A post from the WHS says the dog had a note with her explaining the owners could not take care of her anymore.

The dog, named "Baby Girl," was left with a bag filled with dog food, treats and toys.

Baby Girl is now being cared for at the WHS, and she's "doing great."

WHS Facebook post says in part:

"While we'll never let fees be a barrier and we welcome anonymous surrenders, we see that you did what you thought was best for your beloved pup and we are grateful for your compassion. Rest assured that she's safe, she's getting tons of attention from our team, and she's on track to find her next loving family very soon. We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead."





The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsinanimal rescuepetsanimalpet rescuenationaldoganimalsu.s. & worldpuppypet adoption
PETS
Guinness World Records: Texas dog crowned 'world's tallest living dog'
7 On Your Side warns of sugar substitute that could be fatal to dogs
Suffolk County announces new Lost Pet Network
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
TOP STORIES
1 man dead, another injured after gunman fires shots into barbershop
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Men smash window of store with sledgehammer in jewelry store robbery
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
AccuWeather Alert: Raw and rainy
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj's dad
Adopt-In-The-Park event at Wollman Rink in Central Park May 7
Show More
Feds accuse Starbucks of retaliation against pro-union employees
Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day
Officials call to make NYC streets safer following rise in accidents
Part of building collapses in Newark
Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks
More TOP STORIES News