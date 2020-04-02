ABC

Insert yourself into your favorite ABC shows with these Zoom backgrounds

Step into the Conners' living room by setting this image as your background for your next Zoom meeting.

As everyone is acclimating to working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC is trying to make your workday a little more fun with their Zoom meeting backgrounds.

With an array of choices from the sets of the network's current roster, fans can insert themselves into the world of their favorite television show.

From the famed "Bachelor" mansion, to the set of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," to the Dunphy family living room and more, the network has provided a wide range of choices. So even if you're stuck at home self-quarantining, you can still (virtually) change things up every day.


Fans can save the backgrounds from ABC's main social pages on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, as well as the shows' social media pages.

After saving the picture to their device, all fans need to do to enter the world of their favorite show is to set the image as the background for their next video conference call.

https://facebook.com/abcnetwork
https://twitter.com/abcnetwork
https://www.instagram.com/abcnetwork/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimetelevisioncoronavirusabctechnologyworkplace
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Justina Machado talks about her 'practically perfect' Disney dance
TIME reveals '100 Most Influential People' on ABC
Kimmel: Emmy Awards might be "beautiful disaster"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News