Society

California man battling rare form of cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno man battling a rare form of cancer ran 37 miles Saturday for his 37th birthday as he hopes to raise money and awareness for people fighting rare cancers.

Joel Stetler was diagnosed with a rare form of stage four sarcoma in 2015.

RELATED: 'It is heartbreaking': Doctors, non-profit leaders concerned about lack of cancer screenings during COVID-19

His doctor initially gave him ways to be comfortable for whatever time he had left but five years, multiple surgeries and eight rounds of chemotherapy later, Stetler still has fight left.

He and a friend who recently beat cancer ran 37 miles to raise money for "Brave Like Gabe," a foundation that raises money for rare cancer research.

After finishing the run at the Art of Life Healing Garden in North Fresno, Stetler had a message for people facing the same odds as him.

RELATED: 5-year-old Rhode Island girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day

"Fight it in any way you can," he said. "And if there's not a cure on the table, pursue healing because I don't have a cure yet but today was life-giving, today was healing for me, and that's out there for you to just take in any way you can."

If you're interested in helping them as they raise money for rare cancer research, just go to their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnomarathon milescancer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Little girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day
Doctors concerned about lack of cancer screenings during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activist arrested in attack on reporter during COVID protest
NY AG to open investigation into death of woman struck, killed by marked police car
Cowboys quarterback suffers gruesome injury vs. Giants
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in NYC park
Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital
3 aboard helicopter that went down, rolled on side
Show More
Man injured from push onto subway tracks while waiting for train
Cuomo to attend unveiling of Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
More TOP STORIES News