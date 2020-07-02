Politics

Trump 2020 car to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend

A car bearing President Donald Trump's name will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend in an effort to encourage NASCAR fans to register to vote. (Go Fas Racing/Twitter)

A car bearing President Donald Trump's name will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend in an effort to encourage NASCAR fans to register to vote.

The pro-Trump Patriots of America PAC sponsored the Ford Mustang, which will be driven by Corey LaJoie at the Brickyard 400 and several subsequent races this season. "Trump 2020" is featured on the hood and other parts of the car.

In a news release announcing the partnership, Go Fas Racing said approximately 20 percent of NASCAR fans are not registered to vote, including many who live in battleground states.

"I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November," LaJoie said.

"We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls," the PAC added.

Last month, Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's elite Cup Series, raced in a Black Lives Matter car supporting those protesting racial injustice following the death of George Floyd. Days later, Kyle Weatherman raced in a car supporting police officers and first responders that featured the hashtag "#BACKTHEBLUE."
