Coronavirus

More than 1M infected with coronavirus have recovered worldwide

Bianca Jimenez, 19, is cheered by hospital staff as the 600th COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital care, April 24, 2020, at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Worldwide, more than 1 million people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The virus has killed over 230,000 worldwide, including more than 61,000 in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed infections globally topped 3.2 million, with 1 million in the U.S., but the true numbers are believed to be much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is by washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Restriction enforcement begins in NY COVID cluster zones
Broadway shutdown extended due to COVID pandemic
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
COVID Crackdown: Hundreds of restaurants lose liquor licenses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News