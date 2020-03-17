Coronavirus

ABC launching daytime news show dedicated to covering coronavirus pandemic

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" will air weekdays at 1 p.m. ET | noon PT/CT on ABC, temporarily replacing "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." It will stream at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Amy Robach will anchor the show. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will join Robach to discuss the latest health and safety guidance.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to the daytime show, ABC has shifted "Nightline" to 11:35 p.m. ET/PT with a sole focus on covering the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Audio has also launched the podcast "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," and the "Start Here" podcast is also providing extensive coverage of the pandemic.

This ABC station will continue to provide extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in your area during local newscasts and on our website and social media platforms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessentertainmenttelevisioncoronavirusabc
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Restriction enforcement begins in NY COVID cluster zones
Broadway shutdown extended due to COVID pandemic
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
COVID Crackdown: Hundreds of restaurants lose liquor licenses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News