Need a hug? Facebook releases new 'care' emoji reactions during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- Sometimes you need a hug, and it's hard to get or give one these days because of social distancing, so Facebook is helping with two new emoji reactions that are being rolled out to users.

The new reactions on the Facebook app feature a smiley face-hugging a heart, and the one on the Messenger app features a pulsing heart.

"We're launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time," wrote Facebook communication manager Alexandru Voica on Twitter. " We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis.

The new options will allow users in both apps to react with more love and positivity to friends and family's posts, according to Facebook.



These new care reactions are being rolled out to users. Those who have them already can activate the smiley face hugging a heart by holding down the 'Like' button underneath the post.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News