Disney pledges $5M to nonprofits that advance social justice in wake of George Floyd's death

The company will begin with a $2 million donation to the NAACP

In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade by the Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company is pledging $5 million to support nonprofit organizations committed to advancing social justice, the company announced Wednesday.

This commitment begins with a $2 million donation to the NAACP.

"The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated," said CEO Bob Chapek. "This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice."

In addition, Disney allows employees to increase their impact by matching donations to eligible organizations through its Disney Employee Matching Gifts program.

The donation follows close work with the NAACP and other organizations as well as millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups, including $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
