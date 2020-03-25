disney

Celebrities like John Stamos, Billy Porter to read Disney stories to comfort fans during COVID-19 pandemic

John Stamos in the live musical event showcasing "The Little Mermaid." (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Starting this week, celebrities will be reading their favorite Disney stories to comfort fans as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off this initiative Tuesday by reading fantasy-adventure "Elena and the Secret of Avalor."



In the upcoming days, expect celebs like John Stamos, Billy Porter, Ally Maki, Mike Greenberg, Kristen Schaal, Matthew Morrison, Tony Hale and Sofia Wylie to read stories from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

These readings will be shared on Disney's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

