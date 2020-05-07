u.s. & world

Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district on May 20; No update for theme park reopening

In this Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 photo, tourists stroll by the shops and restaurants at the Disney Spring complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney will soon begin the phased reopening of the Disney Springs dining and shopping district, the company announced Thursday.

Starting May 20, a limited number of third-party stores and restaurants in the Orlando-area complex will be allowed to reopen with limits on capacity, parking and operating hours, Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon wrote on the Disney Parks Blog. The reopening plans include enhanced cleaning procedures, limited-contact guest services and face coverings when appropriate for both employees and visitors.

"Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can. Additional protocols and procedures may be announced closer to the opening date," Simon wrote.

The phased reopening plans announced Thursday do not include Walt Disney World Resort theme parks or hotels, which will remain closed. No plans were announced for Downtown Disney, a similar dining and shopping complex at Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

The Disney Springs announcement came just days after Disney announced the phased reopening of its Shanghai Disneyland park. When it reopens on May 11, that park will implement similar distancing measures and limits on attendance.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthfloridadisneycoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Remembering John Lennon on what would have been his 80th birthday
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Dad first: Astronaut skips space flight for daughter's wedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News