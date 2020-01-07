Society

4-day workweek not on current agenda, Finland's government says

Finland's Prime Minister is set to establish new rules limiting the work week to 4 days a week and no more than 6 hours a day.

FINLAND -- Reports this week that Finland's new prime minister was proposing a four-day workweek of just six hours per day might have seemed too good to be true.

And, according to the country's government, it was.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the government of Finland issued a statement refuting the report.

The government explained that Prime Minister Sanna Marin "envisioned the idea briefly in a panel discussion last August."



At the time, Marin was the Minister of Transport.

"There hasn't been any recent activity," the statement concluded.

In her previous comments, Marin said it would allow Finlandians to spend more time with their families and enjoy hobbies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyworkplace
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News