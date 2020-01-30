Arts & Entertainment

How to watch new episodes of 'General Hospital' amid Trump impeachment coverage

ABC has resumed airing original, unaired episodes of "General Hospital" starting Wednesday.

The episodes will air regularly on television on the West Coast and other areas not impacted by ABC News' live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial.

Full episodes of "General Hospital" will be made available for viewers each day on ABC.com and the ABC app beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and the following day on demand and on Hulu.

ABC says these viewing opportunities will allow fans to enjoy their favorite daytime drama and the cadence will continue with subsequent episodes added as necessary or as coverage continues.

"General Hospital" is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted TV drama currently in production.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentimpeachmentgeneral hospitalabc newsabcu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News