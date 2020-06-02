Arts & Entertainment

Legendary Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez dies at 81

Héctor Suárez became one of Mexico's most legendary comedians throughout Latin America. His family announced his death Tuesday.

Héctor Suárez, 1938-2020, rest in peace. (John Parra/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez has died at the age of 81. His son Héctor Suárez Gomís announced the news Tuesday morning on social media.

"With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family asks you to please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope you can respect our mourning," stated Suárez Gomís.

Suárez was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Mexico City, Mexico. He became one of Mexico's most legendary comedians. He was perhaps best known for his parts in "National Mechanics" in 1972, "Las fuerzas vivas" in 1975, and "El mil usos" in 1983.



The Suárez family is asking the public and media to respect the family's privacy as they grieve their loss.

"For us, we're losing the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media," stated Suárez Gomís.

In 2015, the comedian was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent several surgeries to treat the disease.

In one of his last tweets, Suárez posted a TikTok video he made with his son, "Keeping up with the times."

His family did not announce a cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicomexicocelebrityactorcomediancelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News