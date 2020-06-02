Legendary Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez dies at 81

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez has died at the age of 81. His son Héctor Suárez Gomís announced the news Tuesday morning on social media."With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family asks you to please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope you can respect our mourning," stated Suárez Gomís.Suárez was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Mexico City, Mexico. He became one of Mexico's most legendary comedians. He was perhaps best known for his parts in "National Mechanics" in 1972, "Las fuerzas vivas" in 1975, and "El mil usos" in 1983.The Suárez family is asking the public and media to respect the family's privacy as they grieve their loss."For us, we're losing the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media," stated Suárez Gomís.In 2015, the comedian was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent several surgeries to treat the disease.In one of his last tweets, Suárez posted a TikTok video he made with his son, "Keeping up with the times."His family did not announce a cause of death.