Society

High school football players carry man in wheelchair up California summit

By Andrew Morris

This image from a Twitter video posted by Cedric Lousi shows current and former members of the James Logan football team atop Mission Peak summit in Fremont, Calif. July 8, 2020. (@Cedric_Lousi)

FREMONT, Calif. -- Players from James Logan High School in Union City, California are making their community proud, and not just on the field. The team made an unforgettable memory while out on a weekend hike.

One of the coaches posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, saying he, another coach and some players were hiking up Mission Peak, outside of Fremont, California, when they came across a man named Filipe, who was in a wheelchair, hiking with his family.

Coach Lousi says Filipe was close to the top, but couldn't quite make it up the final steep and rocky section. So, some other hikers pointed to an easier route, and the players helped Filipe reach the summit.



"I am extremely proud of all involved, and hope this inspires others to spread love and compassion to all," said James Logan High School football coach Richard Rodriguez.

A few players also tweeted about the experience, including former James Logan student and now current Laney College running back Chase Sims. Sims' new team, from Oakland, California, won over the hearts of the Bay Area in their breakout appearance on Netflix's popular docuseries "Last Chance U."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalameda countyfootballsportscollege footballcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News