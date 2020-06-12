Father's Day

John Legend family variety special to air Father's Day on ABC

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and their children, Miles and Luna, on the set of "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" in 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

This Father's Day, ABC is celebrating dads with the one and only John Legend.

Legend will host the one-hour variety special "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day" on Sunday, June 21. The program is a tribute to fathers everywhere that will blend live musical performances with much-needed levity, touching moments and plenty of surprises, according to ABC. It will include performances of material from Legend's new album "Bigger Love," due out June 19.

Chrissy Teigen, Legend's wife, and their children Luna and Miles will also appear in the special. Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O'Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder and Roy Wood Jr. will all make special guest appearances.

"Some of us may wonder if it's okay to laugh right now," Legend said in a news release, "but music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone's homes this Father's Day."

Don't miss "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day" on ABC on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcfather's dayjohn legend
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FATHER'S DAY
Family has bittersweet reunion with dad on Father's Day
'Dad Gang' works to break stereotypes about Black fatherhood
Happy Father's Day!
Dad launches YouTube advice channel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News