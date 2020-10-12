Sports

NBA Finals: Lakers win 17th title after beating Heat in Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions for the 17th time in their history.

The Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a slam dunk in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions for the 17th time in their history.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers in their 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Sunday.

L.A. took command of the game in the second quarter and never looked back.

For James, it gives him a fourth championship and it is the first ring for Davis, the Lakers star acquisition coming into the season.

It is the first title for the Lakers since 2010, when Kobe Bryant with the help of Pau Gasol led the Lakers to a Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics.

With 17 NBA championships, the Lakers are now tied with the Celtics for most titles all-time.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles countynba finalslos angeles lakersnbabasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activist arrested in attack on reporter during COVID protest
NY AG to open investigation into death of woman struck, killed by marked police car
Cowboys quarterback suffers gruesome injury vs. Giants
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in NYC park
Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital
3 aboard helicopter that went down, rolled on side
Show More
Man injured from push onto subway tracks while waiting for train
Cuomo to attend unveiling of Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
More TOP STORIES News