Arts & Entertainment

Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele gives birth to baby boy

LOS ANGELES, California -- Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.

A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former "Glee" star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption "So grateful."



The couple married last year.

Fans celebrated the baby's birth on Twitter, sending their love to Michele and Reich.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk, Grimes announce birth of son, X A-12
EMBED More News Videos

IT'S A BOY! Elon Musk has announced the birth of his first child with singer Grimes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrity birthscelebritycelebrity babiesentertainmentbabyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News