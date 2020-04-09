Coronavirus

USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for coronavirus

In this March 27, 2020, file photo, the US Naval Ship Mercy enters the Port of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES -- A crew member aboard the Navy hospital ship Mercy has tested positive for the coronavirus, ABC News reported.

The Mercy arrived in Los Angeles last week to provide a thousand hospital beds for non-coronavirus cases to take the load of regional medical centers expecting a surge of COVID-19 patients.

The crew member, who worked on the ship's medical treatment facility, is in isolation aboard the ship. The infected person will soon be taken to an off-ship isolation facility to self-monitor for severe symptoms.

RELATED: Engineer deliberately ran train off tracks in attempt to smash the USNS Mercy, prosecutors say

U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew Bertucci told ABC News this will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients.

"The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board," he said.

