Sports

New York Giants to retire Michael Strahan's jersey number 92

(FILE) NY Giants defensive end Michael Strahan (92) reacts after a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), center, during the second half of the Super Bowl XLII. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK -- NFL Hall of Famer and ABC personality Michael Strahan announced that the New York Giants will be retiring his jersey number 92.

The 48-year-old "Strahan, Sara and Keke" host made the announcement on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," saying he expected the retirement to be "really emotional."

Strahan, one of the game's most dominant pass-rushers during 15 seasons with the New York Giants, retired from the NFL in 2008 after helping the Giants beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLII.

He spent his entire career with the team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.

Strahan had 22 1/2 sacks in 2001 to set the NFL single-season record, and his 141 1/2 career sacks rank sixth on the NFL list behind Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Kevin Greene, Julius Peppers and Chris Doleman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityabc7ny instagrammichael strahannew york giants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News