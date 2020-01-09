Politics

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Dec. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's starting the new year cancer-free.

The 86-year-old was "energized and speaking animatedly" when she told CNN, "I'm cancer free. That's good," during a rare sit-down interview from her chambers on Tuesday.

This was the fourth time over the past 20 years Ginsburg has beaten cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009 and lung cancer surgery in 2018.

Shortly after her lung surgery, doctors found a cancerous tumor in her pancreas, so she completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy in August.

After her treatment, she maintained a busy public life, even after a short stint in the hospital for a likely infection.

The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer that is localized is 37 percent, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
Flight to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Show More
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News