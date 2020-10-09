wildfire

California cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after wildfires

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Smoke from wildfires has not only tainted the taste of grapes in California's wine country -- it's also causing concern for cannabis growers.

Many winegrowers say ashy flavor could spell disaster for the 2020 vintage, but Erich Pearson, CEO of Sparc in Sonoma County, says the marijuana industry is looking out for ashes.

Unlike wine, where the smoke absorbs into skins and affects the taste, smoke taint in cannabis is more a matter of aesthetics. If those ashes are polluted, consumers will not want the product, he said.

"There is organic smoke from a forest," Pearson said. "But if it comes from a house fire, there all kinds of chemicals. Then we need to take the crop to a lab to make sure we're not contaminating the product."

After the fires, Erich had some 20,000 plants to clear of ash with high speed, hand-held blowers.

"The wine industry is flattening out. Sonoma County can use all the tourism it can get because of the fires. So, we're hoping to do that," he said.

Pearson considers himself lucky, as several other legal growers lost their entire crops to the Glass Fire. He knows at least one of them did not have insurance.

PHOTO STORY: Sonoma County issues first permits for distribution, cultivation, transportation of marijuana

Another threatened marijuana growing area is in the Emerald Triangle, a three-county corner of Northern California that by some estimates is the nation's largest cannabis-producing region.

People familiar with Trinity Pines said the community has up to 40 legal farms, with more than 10 times that number in hidden, illegal growing areas.

Growers are wary of leaving the plants vulnerable to flames or thieves. Each farm has crops worth half a million dollars or more and many are within days or weeks of harvest.

One estimate puts the value of the area's legal marijuana crop at about $20 million.

"There (are) millions of dollars, millions and millions of dollars of marijuana out there," Trinity County Sheriff's Department Deputy Nate Trujillo said. "Some of those plants are 16 feet tall, and they are all in the budding stages of growth right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysonomacaliforniamarijuananaturewildfireu.s. & worldfarming
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
PHOTO STORY: Sonoma Co. issues 1st permits for distribution, cultivation, transportation of pot
Sonoma Co. neighborhood files suit to stop commercial cannabis grow
WILDFIRE
Northern California firefighter loses new home in wildfire
Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres
Dog rescued from CA wildfire rides co-pilot with firefighters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Whitey Ford, Yankees legend and Hall of Famer, dies at 91
COVID Updates: How Dr. Birx says virus spread has changed
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
FDNY firefighter killed in tractor trailer collision
Restriction enforcement begins in NY COVID cluster zones
Broadway shutdown extended due to COVID pandemic
Jets players, coaches sent home after presumptive positive test
Show More
Random COVID testing starts today in NYC schools
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire
Last day to register to vote in New York
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
More TOP STORIES News