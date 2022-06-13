Politics

New York state to protect abortion providers under new laws

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
ALBANY, New York -- New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday.

The Democratic governor pushed for the laws in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade's decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

A ruling that could weaken or end abortion protections is expected as early as this week.

One new New York law protects abortion providers from arrest, extradition and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

Under another new law, New York will protect the right of people to seek abortion care in the state.

People could sue for unlawful interference with their right to reproductive healthcare when other people or entities bring civil or criminal charges against them for seeking, accessing or providing abortions.

The laws protecting abortion providers and care take effect immediately.

