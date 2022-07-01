Politics

NY lawmakers now considering abortion protections along with new gun rules, Hochul says

EMBED <>More Videos

Abortion protections added to NY special legistlative session

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- New York lawmakers will continue working to create new gun laws Friday at a special legislative session in Albany.

And now, Gov. Kathy Hochul says, they will also tackle abortion access.

The governor posted a proclamation on Twitter overnight announcing the emergency legislative session will consider enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution.



It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a decision handed down last week.

The high court also struck down New York's restrictive concealed carry gun law, which made it nearly impossible for most people to get a concealed carry license.

That's why the legislature is now debating a package of bills that would allow more people to apply for a gun license, but would limit where those guns could be taken - even banning them in private businesses unless the business posts signage stating guns are welcome.

"We're trying to take as much time as possible to get the legal language right, to bring us as close to the line as possible, without crossing the line where the court might strike it down again," said State Sen. John Liu.

The legislation proposes banning weapons in government buildings, medical facilities, schools, public transportation and polling places.



"A supermarket, a daycare center, a place where I'm going for fireworks on July 4th in my district... in White Plains or Yonkers or any of the communities I represent... people want to come to them knowing that people aren't carrying guns," said State Sen. Shelley Mayer from Westchester County.

"I think there's places we all can probably agree that maybe guns shouldn't be allowed, say, a school or elsewhere," said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. "So we're open to some what seem to be reasonable restraints."

The legislation would also require 15 hours of gun safety training at a firing range, which are hard to find in New York City.

In fact, there is only one in Manhattan.

And so now, after upping the ante to include abortion rights legislation in this extraordinary special session, Gov. Hochul is hoping to have something to announce later Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in NYC, NY, NJ and CT
EMBED More News Videos

The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityabortiongun controlgun lawssupreme courtkathy hochulu.s. supreme courtguns
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 people hurt in smoky Williamsburg fire in mixed-use building
4th of July holiday weekend travelers encountering canceled flights
9 people shot, including 1 teen, in Newark drive-by shooting
AccuWeather: Very hot and humid
Fire tears through church in Paterson, New Jersey
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Show More
Police arrest man wanted in Queens triple murder mystery
Woman, 86, recognized as longest-serving flight attendant
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
FCC asks Apple, Google to block TikTok from app stores
Plane crashes into CT river; 2 people, dog rescued
More TOP STORIES News