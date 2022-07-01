NY lawmakers now considering abortion protections along with new gun rules, Hochul says

And now, Gov. Kathy Hochul says, they will also tackle abortion access.
The governor posted a proclamation on Twitter overnight announcing the emergency legislative session will consider enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution.
We refuse to stand idly by while the Supreme Court attacks the rights of New Yorkers.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 1, 2022
I am issuing a proclamation to add equal rights to the legislature’s extraordinary session agenda — to enshrine the right to abortion access in the State Constitution. pic.twitter.com/M3LIMkYAOT
It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a decision handed down last week.
The high court also struck down New York's restrictive concealed carry gun law, which made it nearly impossible for most people to get a concealed carry license.
That's why the legislature is now debating a package of bills that would allow more people to apply for a gun license, but would limit where those guns could be taken - even banning them in private businesses unless the business posts signage stating guns are welcome.
"We're trying to take as much time as possible to get the legal language right, to bring us as close to the line as possible, without crossing the line where the court might strike it down again," said State Sen. John Liu.
The legislation proposes banning weapons in government buildings, medical facilities, schools, public transportation and polling places.
"A supermarket, a daycare center, a place where I'm going for fireworks on July 4th in my district... in White Plains or Yonkers or any of the communities I represent... people want to come to them knowing that people aren't carrying guns," said State Sen. Shelley Mayer from Westchester County.
"I think there's places we all can probably agree that maybe guns shouldn't be allowed, say, a school or elsewhere," said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. "So we're open to some what seem to be reasonable restraints."
The legislation would also require 15 hours of gun safety training at a firing range, which are hard to find in New York City.
In fact, there is only one in Manhattan.
And so now, after upping the ante to include abortion rights legislation in this extraordinary special session, Gov. Hochul is hoping to have something to announce later Friday afternoon.
