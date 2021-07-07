Academy Museum tickets will go on sale in August, free admission for visitors under 17

LOS ANGELES -- Calling all movie lovers! Your chance to go behind the scenes of movie magic is finally here. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Wednesday that tickets will go on sale August 5, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT on the museum's website and new app, launching August 3.
The museum, which will be the largest instution in the United States devoted to exploring the art and science of movies and filmmaking, will officially open its doors in Los Angeles on September 30, 2021.
Visitors will be able to purchase general admission tickets to see the museum's exhibitions: Stories of Cinema, Hayao Miyazaki, The Path to Cinema: Highlights from the Richard Balzer Collection and Backdrop: An Invisible Art. General admission tickets will be $25 for adults, $19 for seniors (age 62+) and $15 for students. Visitors under 17 years old, as well as California residents with an EBT card, will get in for free.
Movie lovers can also attend The Oscars Experience -- an immersive simulation where guests can feel like they're walking onto the stage at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and accepting an Academy Award. A separate $15 ticket (in addition to the general admission ticket) is required for The Oscars Experience.
"I know everyone involved in developing and opening the Academy Museum shares in my tremendous excitement at finally being able to invite the community in to explore our exhibitions and programs," said Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
The Academy Museum will be open seven days a week. From Sunday - Thursday, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. PT - 6 p.m. PT and on Fridays and Saturdays it will be open from 10 a.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT.
Tickets will only be available through advance online reservations, but visitors will still be able to access the Walt Disney Piazza and the Academy Museum Grand Lobby -- which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery, Academy Museum Store and Fanny's restaurant and café -- without a ticket.
