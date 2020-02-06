Kids in strollers among 6 hurt when crash sends car onto sidewalk in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hoboken say six people have been taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed and one careened onto the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Clinton and 3rd streets around 2:30 p.m.

The vehicle jumped the curb and struck a metal pole, bending around the structure and striking two women and two children in strollers.

The children, a 2-year-old and an 18-month-old, one boy and one girl, were thrown out of their strollers and onto the ground.

The women complained of back pain and minor injuries.

The victims were taken to Hoboken University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Hudson County Regional Crash Team is assisting with the investigation

At this time, police say it does not look like speed played a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

There are no arrests or summonses at this time.

