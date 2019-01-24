A very bad accident has shut down northbound lanes of Meadowbrook State Parkway in Garden City, Nassau County.The accident happened around noon near Zeckendorf Boulevard interchange.New York State Troopers, who patrol the parkway, responded to a motorist assist call in the northbound lanes at exit M2.It was not immediately known if a trooper was involved in the accident.Emergency crews remained on the scene as of 1:15 p.m.Both directions were closed between Exit M1 (Old Country Road) and Exit M3 (Stewart Avenue / Merchants Concourse) for about an hour. The southbound lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m.----------