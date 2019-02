The NYPD announced Friday it is looking for another person who may have been with the suspect involved in a Queens robbery that led to the friendly fire death of a police officer.Detectives are looking for a man who may have arrived with 27-year-old Christopher Ransom in a for-hire car and fled when shots were fired at the Richmond Hill T-Mobile store."There's somebody else we are looking for," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill told The Joe Piscopo Show on AM 970 The Answer. "I don't want to go too deep into it. (Chief of Detectives) Dermot Shea and his people from the detective bureau are out there. Anybody who was involved in this, we have the best detective bureau in the world, they will make sure that everybody involved in this will be apprehended. They will face justice and they will face consequences."Detective Brian Simonsen, 42, a 19-year veteran of the force, died from injuries suffered in the shooting . NYPD Sergeant Matthew Gorman was also struck by gunfire but has since been treated and released.Detectives have been attempting to determine Ransom's planned getaway and reviewing surveillance to see whether a second person was holding a car for him outside.A MetroCard was recovered in Ransom's possession, and detectives tan its history to determine his movements through subways and buses.O'Neill said Ransom was wearing a mask when he came out with an imitation firearm and confronted the officers. He said officers are "supposed to be wearing vests" and "that's part of the review."He also discussed the investigation."There's a couple things we need to do, I need to do," he said. "We also have to take a look, it's our responsibility to take a look. I'm going to ask Chief (Theresa) Shortell, the chief of training, to take a look at this incident and see what we can do to prevent it from happening again. This is something that these police officers, and Sergeant Gorman, will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Make no mistake about it. They responded to this job. They didn't hesitate. There's one person responsible for Brian (Simonsen)'s death, and that's the guy that decided he was going to commit a robbery in a T-Mobile store and hold people hostage."On Thursday, the NYPD released a photo of the fake gun they say a suspect used.----------