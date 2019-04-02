Accused DWI driver asks for more time on plea in Boy Scout's death on Long Island

MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The suspect accused of killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout in a drunk driving crash in Suffolk County has asked for another adjournment.Prosecutors say 60-year-old Thomas Murphy was drunk when he slammed into a group of Boy Scouts last year in Manorville.Andrew McMorris, 12, died in the crash.Murphy faces vehicular homicide and other charges. He has apparently been offered a plea deal which he says he needs more time to consider.Judge Fernando Camacho told Murphy he was running out of patience, called the move a delay tactic, and told him there wouldn't be much time.Family and friends of Andrew packed the courthouse and walked in holding photos of the victim, many of them framed.Murphy is due back in court on May 2nd to tell the judge his decision on the plea.If the case goes to trial, it would begin the first week in June.If convicted, Murphy faces up to 25 years behind bars.----------