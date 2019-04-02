Crime & Safety

Accused drunk driver could accept plea deal in Boy Scout's death in Long Island

Andrew McMorris, 12, died in the crash.

By Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The suspect accused of killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout in a drunk driving crash in Suffolk County could accept a plea deal.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old Thomas Murphy was drunk when he slammed into a group of Boy Scouts last year in Manorville.

Andrew McMorris, 12, died in the crash.


Murphy faces vehicular homicide and other charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years behind bars.

