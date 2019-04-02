Accused drunk driver could accept plea deal in Boy Scout's death in Long Island

MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The suspect accused of killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout in a drunk driving crash in Suffolk County could accept a plea deal.Prosecutors say 60-year-old Thomas Murphy was drunk when he slammed into a group of Boy Scouts last year in Manorville.Andrew McMorris, 12, died in the crash.Murphy faces vehicular homicide and other charges.If convicted, he faces up to 25 years behind bars.----------