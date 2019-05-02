Accused DWI driver opts for trial in Boy Scout's death on Long Island

MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The suspect accused of killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout in a drunk driving crash on Long Island decided not to plead guilty and will go to trial.Prosecutors say 60-year-old Thomas Murphy was drunk when he slammed into a group of Boy Scouts last year in Manorville, killing Andrew McMorris.Murphy faces vehicular homicide and other charges and was apparently offered an unspecified plea agreement. He rejected it on Thursday in court. Previously, he had told the judge he needed more time to consider it."I ask respectfully that those who come to court, allow myself and my family the time to fully evaluate my case, and my role in this tragic accident," said Stephen McCarthy, Murphy's defense attorney had said last month.Judge Fernando Camacho told Murphy he was running out of patience, called the move a delay tactic, and told him there wouldn't be much time.Last time they were in court, more than 100 supporters of the victim, including family and friends, packed the courthouse and walked in holding photos of the victim. They were back in court again Thursday, disheartened after what has been a long and painful road.It was back in September 2018 when prosecutors say Murphy's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.He allegedly turned down a ride after drinking and playing golf and drove off in his BMW. He rammed into a group of Boy Scouts, injuring four and killing McMorris.Andrew's parents are resolved to see justice, even if it takes longer than they expect."He'll never have a chance to grow up, he'll never have a chance to graduate high school, college, he'll never have a chance to be the pilot he always dreamed about being, never have a family of his own, and we're going to fight for Andrew," said John McMorris, Andrew's father."You know, when all this is over, I still don't get my baby back and he gets to go home. Even after he serves his time, he gets to go home to his family, my baby doesn't," said Alisa McMorris, Andrew's mother.A pre-trial hearing is set for June. If convicted, Murphy faces up to 25 years behind bars.----------