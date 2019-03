Accused lookout in alleged robbery that police say led to NYPD detective's death due in court

EMBED >More News Videos A second suspect was arrested in connection with the cellphone store robbery that led to NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen's friendly fire death.

QUEENS (WABC) -- One of the suspects arrested in connection with the death of an NYPD detective in Queens is due in court.Jagger Freeman, 25, is facing several charges including murder following the alleged February robbery of a T-Mobile store that police say led to the friendly-fire death of Detective Brian Simonsen Police believe Freeman acted as the lookout.Christopher Ransom, 27, was also arrested. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.----------