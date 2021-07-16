This is New Jersey's Largest Arcade

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The Lucky Snake Arcade at the Showboat is New Jersey's largest arcade with over 100,000 square feet of arcade games.There are class games from the 80s, modern games, 3D virtual reality games, a esports gaming lounge as well as the largest pac-man machine.In addition to the arcade there's a Sports Bar flanked with over 100 screens that shows sports from around the world.