Active shooter drills to be held in some Suffolk County school districts

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Some school districts in Suffolk County are preparing to conduct a series of active shooter drills.County officials announced the plan Thursday during a news conference in Ronkonkoma.They are trying to prepare students for what has become an all too frequent threat in the United States."This is not normal, though we sense and feel the danger of this becoming normal," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Ballone.The first of this latest series will be held at a West Babylon High School later this month.The drill will also utilize a mobile app that delivers critical data to 911 dispatchers and first responders during a crisis.In Nassau County, police officials say they have conducted active shooter drills in the past with schools, hospitals and other entities."We have trained all of the school superintendents and principals on preparedness and active shooter protocol," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "Moving forward, we will continue to provide enhanced patrols around areas of concern and we are in the process of scheduling future active shooter drills to enhance training."----------