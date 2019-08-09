Active shooter drills to be held in some Suffolk County school districts

By Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Some school districts in Suffolk County are preparing to conduct a series of active shooter drills.

County officials announced the plan Thursday during a news conference in Ronkonkoma.

They are trying to prepare students for what has become an all too frequent threat in the United States.

"This is not normal, though we sense and feel the danger of this becoming normal," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Ballone.

The first of this latest series will be held at a West Babylon High School later this month.

The drill will also utilize a mobile app that delivers critical data to 911 dispatchers and first responders during a crisis.

In Nassau County, police officials say they have conducted active shooter drills in the past with schools, hospitals and other entities.

"We have trained all of the school superintendents and principals on preparedness and active shooter protocol," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "Moving forward, we will continue to provide enhanced patrols around areas of concern and we are in the process of scheduling future active shooter drills to enhance training."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ronkonkomasuffolk countyschoolactive shooter
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan
NJ officer wounded in shootout that killed 20-year-old man, gunman
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
Drivers face major delays at LaGuardia, some leave cars to walk
Severe weather forces suspension of Jets-Giants game in 1st quarter
NYPD officer suspended after arrest on child porn charges
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Show More
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
7 swastikas scrawled on LI park pavilion; Police search for vandal
2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
Judge allows Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case to go forward
More TOP STORIES News