Multiple injuries reported in active shooter situation in Virginia Beach, officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. -- Authorities are responding to an active shooter situation at a city municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Officials confirmed that the shooter is in custody and there are multiple injuries.

They only believe one shooter was involved.

Authorities said that three patients were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one additional patient was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

A news conference is expected to take place Friday evening.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiasafetycrimeactive shootershootingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck strikes pedestrians, crashes into building in Brooklyn
Investigation: 8 NJ school bus drivers not qualified to drive kids
Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot
NYPD cop tearfully enters plea in alleged plot to kill husband
Firecracker thrown onto subway train causes panic, delays
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
End of an era: Radio station 95.5 WPLJ to sign off Friday
Show More
7 On Your Side solves former pro wrestler's sewage mess
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
Cardi B, in hot pink, appears in NYC court in strip club melee
Man gets life in NJ murder, sex assault of 11-year-old girl
Cuomo pushing lawmakers to repeal 2 anti-LGBT laws in NY
More TOP STORIES News