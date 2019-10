EMBED >More News Videos From Zsa Zsa Gabor to the soon to be locked-up Felicity Huffman. Here's a look back at some leading ladies who have done time.

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin on Friday after she served 11 days for her role in the college admissions scandal.The Oscar-nominated actress pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud for paying $15,000 to a consultant to boost her older daughter's SAT score.She will serve the remainder of her sentence -- one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service .