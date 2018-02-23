An acupuncturist from New Jersey surrendered on charges he sexually assaulted a patient in his office last year.The Union County Prosecutor's Office said Springfield-based acupuncturist Edward Raskin, 55, of Chatham Township, surrendered Thursday.He's facing charges of second-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual assault.Prosecutors said Raskin allegedly assault an adult patient during a scheduled appointment at Spirit Acupuncture on December 30.Investigators said Raskin is also known to have an office in New York City, and they're asking anyone with information about his activities to contact Springfield Detective Sgt. James Mirabile at 973-912-2242.----------