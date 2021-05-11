NJ senator addresses impact of active shooter drills on students' mental health

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Addressing impact of active shooter drills on children's health

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey state senator, worried about young students' mental health, hopes to make active shooter drills as easy on them as possible.

"It is sad our kids have to worry about someone coming into their school with a gun and killing them," New Jersey State Senator Loretta Weinberg said.

Weinberg wants to make sure, in a tough year, that young children suffer as little mental anguish as possible when they go through active shooter drills at school.

She has written a bill to spell out how to conduct them.

"On the day schools plan a drill that it is explained this is a drill it is not really something happening particularly with young children," Weinberg said.

MORE NEWS: NYPD officer describes saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Officer Alyssa Vogel describes running through Times Square with the 4-year-old shooting victim to "Good Morning America."



She is most worried about children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

David Walker is a principal at School 10 in Linden, and also happens to be the district school safety specialist.

He likes Weinberg's ideas and explains right now, kids don't know when the drills are happening, they are not always "told" it is a drill and parents are not necessarily encouraged to talk to kids before and after.

His elementary school has been conducting active shooter drills every month since October. They have had in-person learning for most of the year.

When asked if students have had a negative reaction to the drills, Walker says there is some anxiety, but they do their best to minimize it.



Senator Weinberg says worrying about her own grandchildren helped craft the bill.

"It kind of brought it home to me that this is an added pressure on our youngsters," she said.

There is broad support for the bill and she hopes to get the green light by the end of June.

RELATED | Times Square shooting: 23-year-old woman shot during chaos thought she'd never see daughter again
EMBED More News Videos

A tourist shot when bullets rang out in Times Square[/url] on Saturday afternoon said she thought she'd never see her 2-year-old daughter again.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lindenunion countyschool shootingeducationgun violencemass shootingshootingschool safetyguns
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD increases subway patrols as violent crimes skyrocket
Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
Macy's investing $235M in flagship location and Herald Square neighborhood
Workers lured from India to NJ, paid $1.20/hour for years: Lawsuit
Parents want swift action after racial harassment of middle school student
Newark cracking down on rising tend of car thefts
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Show More
Yankees third base coach tests positive for COVID
Baby killed by family dog in Connecticut
12- to 15-year-olds in NY could get vaccinated as early as Thursday: Cuomo
COVID Updates: Free popsicles, ice cream at vaccination sites
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
More TOP STORIES News