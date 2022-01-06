NYC Council selects Adrienne Adams to be 1st Black speaker

Adams, a Democrat from Queens, was elected to serve as speaker on a 49-2 vote by council members.
The 61-year-old is a lifelong resident of Queens and was a Bayside High School classmate of New York City's new Mayor Eric Adams. The two are unrelated.
ALSO READ | Dog leads police officers to owners injured in crash
Adrienne Adams takes over the role of council speaker from Corey Johnson, who was term-limited.
Adams will preside over the city's first-ever majority female council, with women making up 31 of the 51 members of the council sworn in Wednesday.
Adams' term as speaker runs through the end of 2023.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip