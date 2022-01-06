NYC Council selects Adrienne Adams to be 1st Black speaker

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11428330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This would make a great episode of "Lassie"!

NEW YORK CITY -- The New York City Council will have its first Black leader after Adrienne Adams was chosen as the council's speaker Wednesday.Adams, a Democrat from Queens, was elected to serve as speaker on a 49-2 vote by council members.The 61-year-old is a lifelong resident of Queens and was a Bayside High School classmate of New York City's new Mayor Eric Adams. The two are unrelated.Adrienne Adams takes over the role of council speaker from Corey Johnson, who was term-limited.Adams will preside over the city's first-ever majority female council, with women making up 31 of the 51 members of the council sworn in Wednesday.Adams' term as speaker runs through the end of 2023.----------