Society

Woman gives birth aboard US evacuation flight from Afghanistan

The mother and baby girl were transported to a medical facility in Germany and are in good condition, the military said.
EMBED <>More Videos

US monitors security threats at Kabul airport

RAMSTEIN, Germany -- The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military's Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.



It says: "The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life."

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft's cargo bay.

"The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition," the military said.

VIDEO: Marines pull baby over barbed-wire wall at Kabul airport amid chaotic evacuations
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a U.S. Marine reaching over the razor wire atop a barrier at Kabul's airport and plucking a baby by the arm from the crowd and pulling it up over a wall.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthmilitaryu.s. & worldafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tracking Henri LIVE: Tropical storm shifts east, remains threat
10 to 11 p.m. Saturday was the wettest hour on record in NYC
Henri: Long Island braces for trouble from tropical storm
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous conditions as Henri nears
Mayor declares State of Emergency in NYC in response to Henri
CT issues I-95 vehicle restrictions ahead of Henri
Suspensions, service reductions on Metro-North, LIRR ahead of Henri
Show More
Central Park concert cut short due to severe weather
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jaqueline hospitalized with COVID-19
Last chance to see rare 'blue moon' Sunday
TX lieutenant governor blames COVID surge on unvaccinated Black Texans
Florida gives school districts 48 hours to reverse mask mandates
More TOP STORIES News