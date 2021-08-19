New Jersey couple who made it out of Afghanistan now concerned for family

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WABC) -- It's been four years of freedom for Sayed Qasemi and his young family, but the concerns haven't faded."I'm very worried for family in Afghanistan," Qasemi said.The couple left Afghanistan, escaping a country torn by fighting and wars, but now with the Taliban back in power, Sayed and his wife, Najila, know their parents and siblings are in trouble."Before Taliban come into Kabul, two times threat," Qasemi said."Threatened?" Eyewitness News Reporter Naveen Dhaliwal asked."Yes, family and wife's family," Qasemi said.Sayed's 10-year-old sister, Zahra, is now not allowed to leave the home or attend school.He is hoping she too will get the help he did through Welcome Home, an organization that provides refugee families with help when they arrive in New Jersey.The Executive Director of Welcome Home, Alain Mentha, says the process to bring families here is long, but possible."It's a bewildering process to be moved from one place to another and to be expected to start up a new life again," Mentha said. "Once their applications are approved and finalized, the state department works with the resettlement agencies and we work with them in northern New Jersey."The organization works with one family at a time to give them a fresh start and a worry-free life."In Afghanistan, every time is bomb and artillery outside. I come here no bomb, only work. I'm very relaxed. Now is only worry for family," Qasemi said.Officials with Welcome Home are preparing for an influx of families to arrive here over the course of the next few months.----------