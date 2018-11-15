Police have a warning for guests staying at a Manhattan hotel.Police say two thieves are targeting unlocked rooms at the Standard Hotel in the Meatpacking District.Investigators say the duo hit twice last month.Police say in both crimes, the thieves snatched credit cards from inside the rooms then snuck out unnoticed.The first suspect is a black man with a beard, last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a white shirt, dark colored sweatpants and light colored sneakers.The second suspect is a black man last seen wearing a white New York Giants baseball cap, a blue sweater with the word GAP on the front and dark colored sweatpants.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------